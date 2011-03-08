City, Parish host safe zones

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC-TV) – Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles hosted a couple of family friendly safe zones for the Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Lake Charles on Tuesday.

Last week, the City declared Lock Park an alcohol and tobacco-free zone.

"We want to reassure everyone that Lock Park, as well as all the other parks within our City will continue to provide a family friendly atmosphere during Mardi Gras festivities," said City Administrator John Cardone.

And for the third year, the Parish hosted "The Zone," another alcohol and tobacco-free area for families.

"A lot of people with kids wouldn't come out because there was no place to come and celebrate Mardi Gras without alcohol being the center of it and tobacco," said Project 21 Director Mary Kay Allemond.

Local officers provided security to make sure the safe zones stayed safe.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.