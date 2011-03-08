Good times roll at rural Mardi Gras

JEFF DAVIS AND ACADIA PARISHES (KPLC) - Traditional chicken runs in Iowa and Iota make for good times on Mardi Gras.

It's been a tradition for years to make a run for gumbo ingredients, including the chicken.

It's all surrounded by a parade through town with Zydeco music, good food and good fun had by all.

Watch later editions of 7News and check kplctv.com for more on the day's Mardi Gras festivities.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.