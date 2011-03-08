Krewe de Charlie Sioux continues block party tradition

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Krewe de Charlie Sioux celebrated Mardi Gras with their annual block party near the corner of Broad Street and Ryan Street in downtown Lake Charles on Tuesday.

The event consisted of bead vendors, food, music, and children's activities. The block party is a traditional event the krewe started shortly after they were sanctioned as a krewe by the state of Louisiana in 1995.

The Krewe de Charlie Sioux is a Mardi Gras krewe made up of individuals from the sister cities of Sioux City, Iowa and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Krewe members from both cities meet to celebrate the Mardi Gras tradition twice every year.

"We do an annual exchange where they come down here for the Mardi Gras festivities and we always travel to Sioux City for their Fourth of July festival," said Lori Marinovich, Director of Lake Charles Economic Development.

Members from both cities said the annual block party is a chance for them to exchange ideas for economic development between the two cities.

"There's a lot of connections between the city of Sioux City and the city of Lake Charles," said Tom Padgett, a member of the krewe from Sioux City. "We're a similar size and we have similar economic interest. So its a mixture of both business and pleasure when we come for the event."

Residents in the lake area added that the block party is a great family event for folks who enjoy celebrating Mardi Gras.

"In Louisiana we try to celebrate everything from rice to rabbits to crawfish," said Bill Howell, a resident of Moss Bluff. "If there's a reason to have a party Louisiana is going to think about."

Grammy Winner Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band performed at the block party event. Entertainers who also took the stage included Zydecane and the Katelyn Johnson Band.

