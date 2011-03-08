Mardi Gras officials reschedule Krewe of Krewes Parade

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather moving into the lake area, Mardi Gras officials, with the guidance of Mayor Randy Roach and the Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness, have moved the Krewe of Krewes Parade to 5 p.m. from 5:30 p.m.

Parade Chairwoman Rebecca Moss made the announcement Tuesday morning on 7News Sunrise.

The other two events, the Krewe of Charlie Sioux Block Party at noon and the Motorcycles and Hot Rod Parade at 1 p.m., will go on as scheduled.

