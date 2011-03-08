SWLA Mardi Gras Royal Gala 2011 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA Mardi Gras Royal Gala 2011

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lundi Gras was welcomed by the introduction of Southwest Louisiana's newest Mardi Gras royalty. Monday night krewes in the Lake Area presented their kings, queens and royal courts at the annual Royal Gala.

The 12th Night Revelers got the party started ushering in Miss Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana.

Before their curtain call, back stage it was a race against time as crowns were being fitted, costume changes being made and last minute make up being applied.  

"We are taking the feathers and putting them in the king and queen's costumes. The more the better," said Diane Elliott.

"It's fun. We enjoy it totally. We just love getting out there and having a good time. And dancing," said Sara Vidrine, Krewe du Grand Bois.

The crowd loves the entertainment. For some families it's become tradition: "This is what we do every year. I love it! My mom is in a krewe and all of my family is in a krewe - so this is what we do. We love it!" 

For Krewe de la Fou - it was a take on old Hollywood - they made their own costumes.

"I'm the Queen of Paramount. But I wanted to focus on the leading ladies from the 30s and 40s, because my husband and I love old black and white movies. And so that was the inspiration. He is King of MGM so we went with the leading men from that era," explained Katrina Leckband.  

The night's pageantry is something the King and Queen of Krewe of Golden Years won't soon forget.

"Just all of the costumes, the glamour. It feels like you're in Hollywood," said MiMi Hayes.

"Exciting I guess as catching a touchdown pass. This was just as exciting as that. It was fantastic," said Skeeter Hayes.  

A unique Mardi Gras experience, as Southwest Louisiana keeps the good times rolling!

"We have been having a blast. Each and every year it's something different, something new. It gets more exciting," said Carolyn Batchan.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly