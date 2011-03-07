Lake Charles woman arrested for forgery

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 24, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a home on Old DeRidder Hwy. in Lake Charles in reference to a theft of a credit card. When the deputy arrived, he spoke with the victim who stated since January, Crystal N. Bergeron, 27, of Lake Charles, who is a family member, had been stealing her credit card and had made several unauthorized charges totaling over $400.

When being questioned by a CPSO detective, Bergeron confirmed to stealing the victim's credit card and making several unauthorized charges at local convenience stores, including making several purchases of "bath salts." The investigation revealed Bergeron also stole two checks from the victim, forging her name, and cashing them. The forged checks totaled more than $300.

After a week long investigation, Bergeron was arrested on March 4 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of forgery; and unauthorized use of an access card $300-$1499.

Judge Clayton Davis set her bond at $7,000.

CPSO Detective Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case.