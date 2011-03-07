Pictures show tornado, aftermath

RAYNE, LA (KPLC) - The Rayne Police Department has released the images below - one image of the tornado at the height of the storm and several images of the aftermath.

The first image - with a timestamp of 9:58:31 on Saturday morning was taken from the Rayne Police Department's security system.

The other images are aerial photos taken of the damage.

