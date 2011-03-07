Rayne residents begin the cleanup process

RAYNE, LA (KPLC) - Most of the residents evacuated after a tornado hit Rayne on Saturday morning are being allowed to return to their homes.

Officials say only the areas that still have downed power lines remain closed off.

If you would like to know if your area is still closed, you can contact the Rayne Police Department at 337-334-4215.

The deadly tornado ripped through Rayne Saturday morning leaving one person dead and twelve residents injured.

