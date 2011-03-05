Costumed dogs line the Krewe of Barkus parade

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Dogs dressed in royalty lined Bor du Lac Drive in Lake Charles on Saturday afternoon for the annual Krewe of Barkus parade.

Dozens of lake area pet owners walked beside their costumed dogs and threw beads and candy to the crowd. Some dog owners even created mini floats for their dogs out of strollers and wagons.

The Krewe of Barkus originated in New Orleans in 1992 as a canine-centered krewe for dogs to show their Mardi Gras spirit.

The popular carnival parade for dogs continues to grow every year. Organizers said the canine parade is one of the most highly attended parades during the Mardi Gras season.

Tim Neidigh of Lake Charles has attended the parade for years. This year the dog lover decided to finally dress his 8-year old Doberman Pinscher up for the event.

"We chose to dress her up as a princess because that's kind of what Mardi Gras is all about," said Tim Neidigh, a participant of the Krewe of Barkus.

The Neidigh family said the Krewe of Barkus event is more than just dressing their dog, Tia, up for Mardi Gras.

"I think the Krewe of Barkus gets kids involved in Mardi Gras more than any other parade in our area," said Neidigh.

Other participants believe the canine centered krewe brings the community together.

"It's such a wonderful opportunity to come together to celebrate with families and children and of course our beloved pets," said Erin Husbands, one of this year's parade participants.

The title of "Mystical Dog" was given to the most strikingly costumed participant. Cumulus Broadcasting organized the event.

