One dead, 12 others injured after tornado in Rayne

RAYNE, LA (KPLC-TV) - Severe weather passing through the region included at least one tornado that touched down Saturday - killing one person and injuring 12 others.

According to officials a 21-year-old mother, identified as Jalisa Granger, of Rayne, died protecting her daughter after a tree fell into their home.

The most intense of the storm system passed through Acadia Parish around 10 A.M. Damage is widespread.

In Rayne, at least two gas lines ruptured from the storm system forcing a mandatory evacuation for several hundred residents. As work is underway to cap the leaks, the evacuees are instructed to go to the Rayne Fire Department at 360 South Adams Street. Red Cross is on the scene to assist.

At least 25 utility poles are down. Authorities also went door to door to make sure no one else was injured.

Family concerned about loved ones can go to the Rayne Fire Department or call 337-334-4443.

The public is asked to stay out of the damaged areas until officials can clear the potential dangers. Officials say anyone who does not will be arrested.

Meanwhile Governor Bobby Jindal has declared a state of emergency.

Emergency officials will meet again at 9:00 Sunday morning. They will brief the media after their meeting.

