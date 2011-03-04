Jennings girls win state title

HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Shaylin Riley scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Jennings to a 60-52 win over Bastrop on Friday night for the Class 4A championship in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Ladies' Top 28 Tournament.

It was the first state title in 22 years for Jennings (30-5), which won the 3A title in 1989, and the first title game for Bastrop.

Riley, who made 7 of 18 from the field and 4 of 8 free throws, was named the game's outstanding player.

A 3-pointer by Bryant, who led Bastrop (30-1) with 20 points, cut Jennings' lead to 54-52. Riley then sank all four of her free throws and Jaylin Johnson, who finished with 14 points, added two free throws to seal the win for Jennings.

Octavia Lawdins added 12 points and Danielle Lyons 11 for Jennings.

Sharnice Brooks had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kari Payton 10 points for Bastrop.

