Mardi Gras boosts LC economy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mardi Gras boosts LC economy

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras season in Lake Charles continues to grow both culturally and economically according to the southwest Louisiana Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lake Charles has nearly doubled in the amount of krewes in the last five years. The lake area has more than 60 krewes participating in the annual festivities.

The growth in Mardi Gras festivities within the last decade has led to a $19 million impact in the Lake Charles economy.

Megan Hartman, Marketing Manager for the SWLA Convention Bureau, said the bureau works hard to market the Mardi Gras events in Lake Charles. 

"We do a lot of marketing to bring outside visitors in to enjoy the festivities with us," said Hartman.

The SWLA Convention Bureau predicts the economy for the Mardi Gras season will continue to boost as more visitors come in from other areas of the world.

"I think they're so impressed when they walk in and see the festive spirit we have in Lake Charles," said Hartman. "We hope our Mardi Gras will continue to grow." 

Mardi Gras party stores have also seen a spike in sales within the last week.

Party Time in Lake Charles has sold their fair share of beads, masks, and T-shirts. While it may be their most hectic time of year, sales associates said they cannot complain.

"It helps us grow," said Laikin Rougau, a sales associate of Party Time. "We buy more things with the surplus of money we make."

The Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau said the parades scheduled through the weekend will go on rain or shine.

For a complete list of Mardi Gras events in southwest Louisiana, click on "Mardi Gras Events."

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

