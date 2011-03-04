Sulphur man arrested for aggravated rape

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Sulphur man who they say called and advised them he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 12-year-old.

On Thursday night, CPSO received a call from 30-year-old Lester H. Golden of Sulphur. Officials say he called to advise them he had inappropriate sexual contact with the 12-year-old.

After they investigated, they say the allegations were confirmed by detectives.

Golden was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with aggravated rape.

A judge set his bond at $250,000.

