Lake Charles man arrested for sexual contact with a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Lake Charles man after he allegedly confirmed he had inappropriate consensual sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

On Thursday night, deputies were sent to a home in Lake Charles after receiving a complaint in reference to 23-year-old Henry J. Williams of Lake Charles. The complaint said Williams climbed through a window of the home and had sexual contact with the girl.

When deputies arrived, they located Williams hiding outside of the home. They say he confirmed the allegations.

Williams was arrested Friday morning and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.

