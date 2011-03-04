Lake Charles man arrested for violating sex offender registration requirements

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On March 1, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint alleging that Robert L. Thomas, 33, of Lake Charles, was in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

Thomas was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 4 counts of failure to comply with provisions of supervised release; and 3 counts of unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $145,000. Thomas was convicted in September 2006 for sexual battery.

CPSO Detective Michael Primeaux is the lead investigator in the case.