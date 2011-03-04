Lake Charles woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – In February, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Jessica L. Ligon, 27, of Lake Charles, physically abusing a 6-year-old family member.

The investigation revealed the boy had been whipped with a belt multiple times and had been forced to kneel on rice and dry pasta for long periods of time, causing multiple bruises to his body and lacerations to his knees.

After confirming the allegations to detectives, Ligon was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The Department of Child and Family Services are investigating this complaint as well.

Judge Michael Canaday set her bond at $75,000.

CPSO Detective Katherine LeBlanc is the lead investigator on this case.