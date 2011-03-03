Oyster harvesting to re-open in part of Calcasieu Lake

The following is a news release from the Department of Health and Hospitals:

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Department of Health and Hospitals and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries signed orders this week to allow oyster harvesting in an 11,993 acre area of Calcasieu Lake, which previously had high fecal coliform counts. Recent tests conducted by DHH have shown the levels of fecal coliform are now below levels of any concern for health. The 11,993 acres is in the southern half of Calcasieu Lake and is part of oyster harvest Area 29.

LDWF Secretary Robert Barham, DHH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein and State Health Officer Dr. Jimmy Guidry signed the order this week to allow harvesting there effective one half hour prior to official sunrise March 4.

Area 29 is a conditionally managed oyster harvest area. Conditionally managed harvest areas have a set season which runs from October 15th through April 30th. The season is set due to Calcasieu river stages.

The majority of Louisiana's 30 oyster harvest areas are open right now. Harvest Area 8, near the mouth of the Mississippi river remains closed due to high fecal coliform levels. Area 12 is partially open as crews continue cleanup of the oil spill.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state citizens. To learn more about DHH, visit http://www.dhh.louisiana.gov. For up-to-date health information, news and emergency updates, follow DHH's blog at www.myhealthla.org, Twitter at http://twitter.com/La_Health_Dept and search for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals on Facebook.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.louisiana.gov on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ldwffb or follow us on Twitter @LDWF.