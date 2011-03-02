Ramsdell makes brief court appearance in Clarkson trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ramsdell makes brief court appearance in Clarkson trial

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) - The trigger man who shot and killed 56 year old Jac Mayeux four years ago made a brief but dramatic appearance in State District Court in DeRidder this afternoon.

Inmate James Ramsdell was called into the courtroom during defense cross examination of a key witness in the first degree murder trial of Terry Clarkson.

Thirty one year old Ramsdell was handcuffed and wearing orange prison garb as he was brought into the courtroom-- to serve as a defense exhibit of sorts in Carson's trial. Though Clarkson is charged with murdering Mayeux in October 2007, it was actually Ramsdell who fired six or seven shots into Mayeux, including two to the head. Ramsdell is serving a life sentence for murder. 

Defense attorney David Wallace had key state witness Darrell Bruce under cross examination-- when he stood up, pointed at Ramsdell and confirmed with Bruce that it was Ramsdell-- not Clarkson-- who had ordered the killing of Mayeux and who was basically calling the shots when it came to the events leading up to and in the aftermath of the murder of Jac Mayeux.

Wallace's cross examination aimed to attack Bruce's credibility-- since Bruce is the only eye witness to the killing and Clarkson's participation. He brought out that while Bruce was a juvenile he committed a felony theft of more than $2000 several months before the murder--and that Bruce once falsely accused a man of sexual battery.

As well, Wallace tried to point out inconsistencies between Bruce's statements to police and his testimony in court-- and worked to dispel the suggestion by prosecutors that Bruce was just an innocent kid caught up in the bad acts of two adults.

The trial resumes in the morning. Catch the latest developments on www.kplctv.com as we blog live from the courtroom.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly