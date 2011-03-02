Authorities investigating bank robbery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the Chase Bank located at 1001 North Highway 171 in Lake Charles on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

An investigation found that a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller and indicated he had a gun. He then exited the bank and fled the scene in a dark colored sports utility vehicle. He was carrying an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as being in his 20's, 6' to 6'2" tall, 145 to 160 pounds, brown eyes, slim build, dark complexion. He was wearing a dark colored hooded jacket with a patch on the left side and upper right shoulder, dark colored baggy pants and a white t-shirt. He was also carrying a white baseball cap with red lettering.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact Sgt. Lecia McCullough of the Lake Charles Police Department Detective Division at 491-1311.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.