Armed robbery at hotel on Prien Lake Road

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded early Tuesday morning to an armed robbery that happened at the LaQuinta Inn on Prien Lake Road.

Authorities responded around 3 a.m. on Tuesday to the hotel at 1201 Prien Lake Road.

When officers arrived, they met with the clerk of the hotel. Their investigation revealed an unidentified male entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied with his demands and gave him an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", slim build, dark complexion. He was reportedly wearing a black beanie cap, a black short sleeve shirt with "scarface" written in gold, dark colored shorts, and dark shoes with a blue bandana covering his face.

If you have any information about this robbery or know the whereabouts of the suspect, you are asked to call the Lake Charles Police at 491-1311.

