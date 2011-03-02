Charter foundation applies for second school - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Charter foundation applies for second school

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Charter Foundation submitted an application to the Calcasieu Parish School Board on Monday for a second charter school in Calcasieu Parish.

The foundation was recently approved to start their first charter school by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

The second charter school will be very similar to the Lake Charles Charter Academy set to open in August 2011.

The second school would serve students in kindergarten through the 8th grade. The school will provide core curriculum with additional leadership training and character development.

Gene Thibodeaux, President of the Lake Charles Charter Foundation, said there are two differences between the two schools.

"The school will accept students from Calcasieu Parish and areas from outside Calcasieu Parish," said Thibodeaux.

The school will take applications from students from all five parishes if the school board approves the foundation's application.

The second difference is that the school will not open by August 2011. If approved, the second charter school will not open until 2012 or 2013. 

Thibodeaux said the reason for the second school is to build up enough students to create a charter high school in Calcasieu Parish.

"Our foundation has always expressed the desire to have a charter high school existent in Calcasieu Parish," said Thibodeaux. "So the two K-8th models the two different schools will be a process towards achieving that objective."

The Calcasieu Parish School Board has 90 days to either approve or reject the foundation's application for a second charter school.

Enrollment for the first school is open through April 16th. Instructors can apply for employment through Charter School USA at www.charterschoolusa.com. Students may fill out an application for the Lake Charles Charter Academy online at www.lakecharlescharter.org.

