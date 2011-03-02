Authorities discover meth lab when serving warrant

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office discovered a clandestine meth lab at a motel room on Broad Street while serving a warrant on Wednesday morning.

When deputies entered the room, they noticed a variety of drugs on the bed. While conducting a search of the room, they discovered an active meth lab located in the bathtub. The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force team was called out to investigate.

The three people occupying the room were arrested including 53-year-old David B. Riley of Westlake, 22-year-old Brittney R. Benson and 24-year-old Jennifer M. Sonnier - both of Lake Charles. They were all booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and were charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Soma, possession of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to dismantle and clean up the meth lab.

Deputies also served the warrant on Riley for charges in October 2010 of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

