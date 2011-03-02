Creative Casinos CEO Dan Lee sits down with 7News

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Now that Creative Casinos has landed the 15th and final riverboat license, company CEO Dan Lee says, now the real work begins.

Lee was in town Tuesday for an informal luncheon with area business leaders to give them a one on one look at what Mojito Pointe will mean for the lake area.

One concern is the already congested traffic situation around Nelson Road and the Prien Lake area, and with the prospect of two major casino resorts side by side, you might anticipate even more traffic headaches. However, Lee says Creative Casinos will be spending about $10 million to improve the network of roads, a project that he says will greatly improve the traffic flow.

Nothing with this casino project can happen without voter approval. That vote is set for April 30, and Lee says he's not taking the upcoming referendum for granted. He says he's already moving forward with getting everything in place to begin construction, which must start by the end of the year. Lee will meet with transportation engineers about road design plans in and out of the casino area.

