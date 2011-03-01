Lake Charles woman arrested for forging prescriptions

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have arrested a Lake Charles woman after they say she attempted to fill a forged prescription at an area pharmacy.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received information from an area pharmacy on Monday that 35-year-old Melissa Moreau of Lake Charles attempted to fill a forged prescription for Hydrocodone.

The pharmacy reportedly contacted the doctor whose name was on the prescription, and it was determined he did not authorize the prescription.

Further investigation revealed that Moreau had a medication filled with one of these forged prescriptions at a different area pharmacy.

Moreau was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She was charged with two counts of prohibited acts all schedules.

A judge set her bond at $1,050.

