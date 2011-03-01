Lake Charles prepares for a safe Mardi Gras - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles prepares for a safe Mardi Gras

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is making safety preparations for the 2011 Mardi Gras festivities that are set to begin Friday.

City leaders held a public meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss "Do's and Don't's" for parade goers and businesses along the route.

The city is reminding all parade goers to not litter, watch your children, be courteous to your neighbors, and to not bring glass containers of any kind.

Businesses will remain open and assess to their locations will be available throughout the day and up to 30 minutes before a parade.

Law enforcement agencies will also be on hand to control traffic and crowd issues.

"Mardi Gras in Lake Charles is the 2nd largest in the state of Louisiana but we take pride in it being the safest," said John Cardone, Administrator for the City. "We we want to continue watching it grow. We also want to continue making it safe for the people of the community."

The city has also provided businesses along the parade route with boxes that can be set up near the road for parade goers to properly dispose of their litter.

Safety for passengers on the floats in the parade is very crucial, as the worst happened to a Eunice girl back in 2009.

Hannah Lendreneau was killed in a Mardi Gras parade two years ago when she fell from the tailgate she was riding and a float ran over her.

"She had such a sweet spirit," said Knielie Hooper, Hannah's best friend. "All of our world kind of turned upside down the day Hannah died."

While it was only an accident, Hooper said that float passengers and parade goers can never be too careful.

"Rules are made to protect you and it only benefits you to follow them," said Hooper. "Your life is so much more precious than just one night that you want to have fun."

All floats in the Mardi Gras parades will be inspected by the Fire Prevention Bureau. Each float is required to have a fire extinguisher and two exits from the float.

The city has also passed a resolution to declare Lock Park a "Family Friendly Zone." The resolution prohibits both parking and alcohol on the grounds of the park.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

