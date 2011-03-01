Murder trial continues in DeRidder

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The first degree murder trial of Terry Clarkson continued on Tuesday morning in Beauregard Parish.

19-year-old Darrell Bruce was only 15 when he witnessed the murder of Jac Mayeux. He spent Tuesday morning on the witness stand.

Bruce said he would sometimes stay with James Ramsdell, the convicted trigger man in Mayeux's murder.

Bruce spoke of how he saw Ramsdell fire three shots into Mayeux's chest before giving the gun to Clarkson. Bruce says Ramsdell got the gun again after Mayeux tried to crawl away. He says Ramsdell then shot him twice in the back of the head.

Bruce also talked about how the three of them gathered up items to steal from Mayeux's house, including guns and coins.

Watch later editions of 7News and check kplctv.com for more details from the courtroom as they become available.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.