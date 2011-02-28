Businesses brace for Ryan Street Streetscape construction - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Businesses brace for Ryan Street Streetscape construction

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Downtown business owners are bracing for the good and the bad that comes with progress as the City of Lake Charles is set to break ground on the Ryan Street Streetscape project.  

"I think the heart of any city is it's downtown and I think over the years our downtown has kind of died," said Dan Schaad, Pujo Street Cafe owner.  

In just a matter of days, downtown will experience a revival as the Ryan Street Streetscape project gets underway.

"It's going to be done in small portions to where we can see growth at the time and see the betterment happening and where it's not affecting several businesses at one time," Dave Evans, Luna Bar & Grill owner.  

The project, which spans from Clarence Street to Pine Street will be done in 15 phases over the next 15 months. Phase one starts at Clarence Street. Ryan Street will remain open for the duration of the project and according to the Downtown Development Authority at no point will construction be underway on both sides of the street.   

Schaad welcomes the progress: "I'm just excited it's finally here and that we are finally doing it."

But with that excitement comes apprehension for downtown business owners. Evans is optimistic that it won't affect business.

"I think it may deter some folks from coming down but at the same time I hope people are curious to see the progress so they will come down and support it anyway," said Evans. "We have our regular business lunch crowd and they will continue to support us and I know people will continue to come downtown." 

To give you a better idea of what it will look like, the Streetscape project will be similar to the Promenade - hopefully providing the missing link to Downtown and the Lakefront. 

"I think the hope is that it connects both to become a hub for shopping, restaurants and entertainment," said Schaad. "I really think it's going to open the flood gates for business in downtown."

Once finished the Streetscape will reduce Ryan Street to two lanes with additional parking on the sides.

"It's going to be a step by step process," said Tommy Navarra, Navarra's Jewelry & Gifts owner.  

Navarra's family has been in business since the 1920s. They've seen downtown undergo a lot of change and are prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

"We have a back entrance so people can come out the back entrance into the parking lot. I think it's going to be wonderful when it's finished," said Navarra.  

Most importantly they all want you to know they'll be open for business as Ryan Street gets a new identity.

Click here to view a map of the Ryan Street Streetscape construction phasing plan.

Meanwhile, for updates on the project, the public is encouraged to attend the Downtown Development Authority meetings, held on the first Monday of every month.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly