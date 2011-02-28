Jindal makes statement on issuance of drilling permit

The following is a news release from the Office of the Governor of the State of Louisiana:

BATON ROUGE - Today, Governor Bobby Jindal issued the following statement regarding the first deepwater drilling permit issued since the moratorium.

Governor Jindal said, "This is a good first step, but we must quickly get to a level of issuing permits that represents a critical mass so thousands of oil and gas industry workers can get back to work fueling America again. I spoke with Department of Interior Secretary Ken Salazar today and we're pleased to see that the administration recognized the oil and gas industry's efforts to create a first-of-its-kind well containment solution.

"We've been working aggressively to push the federal government to finally issue permits. Indeed, we dispatched Department of Natural Resources Secretary Scott Angelle to Washington, D.C. and formed the Back to Work Coalition – a group of oil and gas industry trade organizations and companies – to work with BOEMRE Director Michael Bromwich in order to grind through the new regulations and help put the industry in a position to get new permits.

"The deepwater and shallow water drilling industries support tens of thousands of jobs in Louisiana alone and represent a critical part of our state's economy. We've already watched seven deepwater rigs leave the Gulf of Mexico for other countries because of the moratorium. It's time to reverse that trend and get the Gulf back to work."