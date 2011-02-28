Opening statements underway in murder trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Opening statements are underway in DeRidder at the first degree murder trial of Terry Clarkson.

According to prosecutors, Clarkson and James Ramsdell conspired to kill 56-year-old Jack Mayeaux of Ragley.

Mayeaux was found shot dead and wrapped in a tarp back in October 2007.

Assistant District Attorney Richard Morton told the jury Monday morning that Ramsdell shot Mayeaux with a .45 pistol while Terry Clarkson stood by.

The two had reportedly been helping Mayeaux with an estate sale when they allegedly made a plan to kill him to steal from him.

Morton says witnesses in the trial will include a man who was with them during the murder who was 15 years old at the time.

The defense attorney will deliver his opening statement once the prosecution wraps up theirs.

