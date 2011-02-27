Cameron couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

By Crystal Price - bio | email

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - A couple from Cameron Parish is celebrating 70 years together after experiencing a war, three hurricanes, and seven decades of love.

Berton and Audrey Daigle were married on February 23, 1941 in Cameron, Louisiana. The two had always loved living in Cameron near the southwest Louisiana coast.

"We wanted to live close to the Gulf," said B. Daigle. "There you can fish anytime you want. We had all the advantages anybody ever wanted."

But over the last seven decades the Daigles' went through a lot in southwest Louisiana.

The couple experienced their first hurricane in 1957.

"Hurricane Audrey was bad," said A. Daigle. "We spent our time up in the attic with the waves going over the house."

Hurricane Audrey was only the beginning of a few storms the couple would face in Cameron.

"Before Rita we were good," said A. Daigle. "After we lost everything we had in Rita it nearly killed Berton."

After Hurricane Rita, the couple resided in a mobile home in Cameron. But three years later, however, another devastation hit the Daigles' home.

"When Ike took it, that's what was hard," said A. Daigle.

Hurricane Ike destroyed their mobile home in 2008. Strict regulations and codes kept them from moving back to Cameron Parish.

"Our home has to be build 14 feet in the air and we can't do it, we're too old," said A. Daigle.

The couple now resides in Welsh, Louisiana. And despite having to leave home, the couple is thankful for the last 70 years of life and love.

"You might say that I'm happy to be alive," said B. Daigle. "I couldn't do it without her."

"We've had a good life, good children, and good grandchildren," said A. Daigle. "I guess that's what you call true love."

Saturday's reception brought in extended family the couple had not seen since Hurricane Rita. The Daigles' have 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.