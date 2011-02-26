"Pits in Need" at Lake Charles Civic

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC-TV) – Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue hosted a "Pits in Need" necessity drive on Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

By all accounts, the drive was a success.

The group took in blankets, collars, food and everything else needed to take care of dogs.

Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue was founded by Renee Smith and Jodel Romero.

The group is made up of volunteers, all of whom are pit bull owners, who are committed to saving, rehabilitating and finding homes for as many pit bulls as they can.

The group runs on donations and all dogs receive the proper medical treatment before they are adopted.

Anyone interested adopting, fostering or volunteering should find Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue on Facebook or email the group at threepittbulls@yahoo.com

