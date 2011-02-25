Authorities make prescription pill bust on I-10

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Thursday, February 24, at around 5:00 p.m., a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a stop on a car at mile marker 33 traveling east on I-10 for a traffic violation.

The driver, Rose M. Hart, 35, of Houston, Texas, who was accompanied by a 2-year-old family member, gave consent to search the car. Recovered from a suitcase in the car were 799 Soma pills and 1,438 Hydrocodone pills, none of which were prescribed to Hart. The street value for the Hydrocodone and Soma pills is approximately $18,000.

Hart was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of CDS Schedule II with intent; possession of CDS Schedule IV with intent; and illegal use of CDS in the presence of a juvenile.

The 2 year old child was taken into custody by the Department of Children & Family Services but has since been returned to her father.

CPSO Sgt. Jeff Cole is the arresting deputy.