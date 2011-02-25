Lake Charles man arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 21, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint concerning the welfare of a 16-year-old girl.

The investigation revealed the girl had been beaten with a leather belt on her back, head, arms, and legs. After confirming the allegations to detectives, family member John G. Ceaser, 42, of Lake Charles, was arrested on February 24. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $3,000.

CPSO Detective William Wilcox is the lead investigator on this case.