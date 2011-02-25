Unanimous verdict will not be required for Clarkson

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Judge Kerry Anderson has ruled that a unanimous verdict will not be required in the Terry Clarkson trial.

Anderson made this decision even though he stopped short of calling the Clarkson case a non-capital case.

To call it non-capital, Anderson said, would be inconsistent with an earlier state supreme court ruling that said the state had 3 years to commence trial, because it was first billed as a capital case (in a non-capital case the state has 2 years to commence trial).

The defense attorney said he will not seek an immediate review by a higher court so opening statements will go underway Monday.

Clarkson is accused of killing and robbing John Mayeux back in 2007.

