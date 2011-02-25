Two men robbed at gunpoint at Lake Charles apartment complex

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers are on the lookout for two male suspects believed to have robbed two men at the Village Green Apartments at gunpoint.

Police say the two thieves approached the victims with guns at the apartment complex located off Ernest St., and demanded their wallets. We're told after the suspects got what they wanted, they took off.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

