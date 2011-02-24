Shelter in place lifted for rural area off Bankens Road

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A carbon dioxide pipeline leak forced a shelter in place in a small area north of Sulphur, but around 10:30 p.m. the shelter in place was lifted. That after DEQ air monitoring detected no off site impact from the leak.

The effected area included three streets off Bankens Road: Patti Lane, Evelyn and Ruth Streets... That's not the same Ruth Street as in Sulphur. The area near the leak is north of High Hope Road, between Highway 27 and Anthony Ferry Road.

Emergency fire officials at the scene do have the situation under control and emergency officials say a representative of the pipeline company is on the scene. Evidently windy weather conditions are helping to disperse the leak.

