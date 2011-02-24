MSU missing inventory

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In a budget measured in the millions, $50 thousand may not seem like much to a university like McNeese State University. But, in a time when colleges and universities are being told to cut spending, an extra $50 thousand could come in handy.

There are 7,654 assets listed in McNeese State's inventory, with a total listed value of $24 million. 29 items, at a total listed value of $52,382 are unaccounted for. That list includes computers, a hydraulic lift, and a few projectors.

"While we would love each year to be 100% accounted for, on our inventory, from a practical standpoint it is very difficult," said Candace Townsend with McNeese State University. "While it's not perfect, and every year we want to get better, it's still, relatively speaking, a small number."

Candace Townsend said the large price tag on missing items can be misleading, because inventory reporting does not factor in the depreciated value of older items.

"Of the 29 items that are currently not located, about a dozen of those were purchased between 1991 and 2000. So, they are very old," said Townsend.

