Krewe De Charlie Sioux to host Mardi Gras Block Party

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

The Krewe De Charlie Sioux will host the Annual Sister City Celebration Downtown Mardi Gras Block Party on Tuesday, March 8, beginning at noon and continuing to the end of the Krewe of Krewes Parade.

The Block Party will be at the corner of Ryan and Broad St. and will include live music featuring 2011 Grammy Winner Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Also performing will be Zydecane and the Katelyn Johnson Band.

Food and drink vendors will be on site.

The event is free to the public. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.