Finding the Strength

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Diego Kapelan has been clutch for the McNeese basketball team this season and one of the main reasons why the Pokes are in first place in the Eastern Division of the Southland Conference.
The SLC Player of the Week scored a career high 39 points and tied his own school record of nine three pointers to lead the Pokes to a 78-62 victory over Northwestern State last weekend.
But Kapelan's inspiration came from someone else that day. You can check out the video on the right side of this page for the full story.
