Volunteers repair a LC home destroyed in Hurricane Rita

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of Hurricane Rita still lingers in the lake area as volunteers are still repairing homes destroyed during Hurricane Rita.

On Sunday night a group of thirty volunteers from Ann Arbor, Michigan and Creede, Colorado arrived in Lake Charles to begin restoring a home on Bank Street that was destroyed during Hurricane Rita.

Patsy and Earl Wills are the homeowners of the house the group repaired throughout the week. The two have not lived in their home since Hurricane Rita.

"There was mold in the home and damage so extensive that it was unbearable for them to live here," said Vera Olivier Caine, the sister of the homeowner, Patsy Wills.

The Wills family has been staying with family members since 2005 because they could not afford to repair their home.

Now the First Christian Church of Lake Charles has stepped in to assist the family through their housing program for families affected by the storms. The crews from Michigan and Colorado are part of that effort.

The volunteers worked to repair the flooring, cabinets, countertops, indoor plumbing, and an outdoor ramp.

Tom Livesey has traveled down to Louisiana to help out with home restoration ever since Hurricane Rita hit in 2005.

"It's really nice to see the work that accomplish and that we are helping people," said Livesey.

Livesey has even encouraged his children to get involved with the home repair program. The volunteer's 10 year-old daughter Allison enjoys coming down to help out those in need in Louisiana.

"I'm on a mission trip to help families," said Allison Livesey, a volunteer from Michigan. "It makes me feel really good knowing that I make other people happy."

Volunteers said they cannot believe the aftermath that still lingers in from the storms.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 5 years and there's still so much work to be done down here," said Livesey.

The volunteers said they hope to keep making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

"We cannot put into words to say thank you enough to the volunteers from Ann Arbor, Michigan," said Caine.

The volunteers from Michigan plan to leave Louisiana on Friday morning. For more information on how get your home repaired through the program, contact the First Christian Church in Lake Charles at 478-3034.

