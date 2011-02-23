Senator David Vitter blames Obama for high gas prices

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Each day Muammar Gadhafi refuses to step down in Libya, the cost of doing business goes up. This means a trip across town in a car is costing the consumer more. Senator David Vitter blames President Obama, specifically his ban on off shore oil drilling. The average cost in Southwest Louisiana is $3 per gallon.

"I'm afraid that it is just going to get worse, and the price is going to go up. Who knows what's going to happen in the middle east," said U.S. Senator David Vitter.

The closure of the Suez Canal could literally cripple the United States, from an energy standpoint. It is for this reason Senator Vitter said we need to be less reliant on other countries for oil.

"We should take control of our own destiny, and part of that means producing our a whole lot more energy, here at home," said Vitter. "There has been a virtual shutdown on the gulf since the Deepwater Horizon explosion. We need to start issuing permits, and get that going."

