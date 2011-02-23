Wilkins sentenced to life in prison - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Wilkins sentenced to life in prison

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

 LAKE CHARLES, LA.(KPLC) -Louisiana law mandates a life sentence for those who, like Robert Wilkins, are convicted of second degree murder. Wilkins stabbed and killed Tony Fontenot at a Carlyss boat launch in 2004. But in a lengthy hearing Wilkins' attorney asked for a new trial and when that was denied put on testimony aimed at getting a reduced sentence. Defense attorney Richard Bourke put on evidence Wilkins was abused as a child, suffered post traumatic stress disorder and was pre-disposed to being an addict because of family history.

 Fontenot's mother Julia was outraged. "The attorney was trying to convince the judge that if you want to get away with murder, all you've got to do is say you've been a drug addict since you were twelve years old and that you should get away with murder because your mind's messed up."

Prosecutor Cynthia Killingsworth says it's rarely justified to depart from the sentence required by law. "There are many, many people who are addicted to drugs or alcohol. There are many people who have suffered abusive behavior in the past. It doesn't give anybody a right to kill. And I don't think it gives anybody a right to excuse the behavior by deviating from the life sentence. This is the penalty in the State of Louisiana. The legislature has determined that that's the penalty and that's the penalty that should be given."

And in the end, Judge Kent Savoie gave Wilkins a life sentence. And while Fontenot's parents are pleased, their suffering continues. "People tell us we're going to have closure now? There is no closure. The only closure I will have is when I join my son because my son is in his grave."

Wilkins attorney declined to be interviewed. He is planning to appeal the conviction and sentence. Wilkins was also sentenced for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine. The fifteen year sentence is to be added to his life sentence.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly