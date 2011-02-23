Man convicted of murder denied new trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of second degree murder back in January was denied a new trial by a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Wilkins, who was convicted of second degree murder back in January, was in court on Wednesday morning for sentencing when his attorney asked for a new trial.

Wilkins was convicted of the 2004 stabbing death of Tony Fontenot back in January.

A hearing was held on Wednesday afternoon in reference to the motion for a new trial. Judge Kent Savoie denied that request.

A second degree murder conviction requires a mandatory life in prison sentence.

Sentencing was set to be held if the new trial request was denied.

