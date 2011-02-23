Meeting set to discuss rebuilding Millennium Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Meeting set to discuss rebuilding Millennium Park

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

A public meeting to view and comment on design options for the rebuilding of Millennium Park will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Buccaneer Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center. 900 Lakeshore Dr.

Visit the City of Lake Charles web site homepage at www.cityoflakecharles.com and Rebuilding Millennium Park under Hot Topics for information regarding rebuilding suggestions, volunteering or making donations.

