Groundbreaking set for Ryan Street Streetscape project

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

The City of Lake Charles will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ryan Street Streetscape project on Thursday, March 10, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be conducted at the northeast corner of the intersection of Ryan St. and Pujo St.

Ryan Street Streetscape is a bond issue project and part of the 2010 Lakefront Downtown Action Plan. The goal of the project is to calm traffic and provide pedestrian friendly improvements that will bolster economic development in the Downtown District.

The public is encouraged to attend.