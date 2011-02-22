Shooting victim identified in Welsh

WELSH, LA (KPLC) – Officials with the Welsh Police Department have identified the man who was found shot to death outside of his mother's house on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say 46-year-old Robert King was visiting from Texas when he was shot outside his mother's house on Welsh Street just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. King was pronounced dead while he was being transported to the hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

