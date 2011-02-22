Two Jennings men arrested after bar fight in Franklin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Jennings men arrested after bar fight in Franklin

FRANKLIN, LA (KPLC) - Two Jennings men were arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office after they were reportedly involved in a bar fight early Sunday morning.

A deputy was called to V's Lounge in Franklin in reference to a fight around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, two men were located standing over a victim.

The deputy learned that the suspects were reportedly arguing with the victim when a fight ensued.

After investigating, the deputy placed 21-year-old Allen Guidry and 49-year-old Joseph Oliver under arrest.

Both men were charged with simple battery, disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Guidry was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Oliver was also charged with threatening a public official and resisting an officer.

Both suspects were booked into the parish jail. Guidry's bond was set at $2,500 and Oliver's was set at $3,000.

Both men have been released on bond.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

