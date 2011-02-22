Sulphur man arrested for stealing a four-wheeler

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 18, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to house in Sulphur in reference to a four wheeler being stolen on or around February 6. All information about the four wheeler, including the VIN number, was entered into NCIC database.

Shortly after the information was entered into NCIC, it showed that Sulphur Police Department had recently run the VIN number of this four wheeler at a house on Louisiana Avenue in Sulphur.

When deputies arrived at the house, they spoke with a resident of the home, Joshua T. Shortridge, 26, of Sulphur. Shortridge confirmed to the deputies that he had stolen the four wheeler. He was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft over $1,500; and illegal possession of stolen things.

The four wheeler was recovered and returned to the owner.

CPSO Deputy Scott Patch was the arresting officer. Detective Michael Conner is the lead investigator in this case.