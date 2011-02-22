Iowa couple arrested for burglary and theft

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 9, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a call in reference to a burglary that occurred where a shot gun, numerous DVDs, and power tools were stolen from a home on Outback Lane in Iowa.

During the investigation it was learned all items were pawned at a local pawn shop but were recovered by deputies.

After a week long investigation, detectives arrested Kandice N. Wallace, 26, and her boyfriend Rocky T. Israel, 26, both of Iowa, in connection with the burglary. They were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft of firearm; and theft under $500.

Judge Michael Canaday set Wallace's bond at $20,000; and Israel's bond at $16,000.

All items were returned to the owner.

CPSO Detective Jacob Cauvin is the lead investigator on this case.