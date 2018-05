Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets

THE BOYS BRACKETS ARE OUT ... IN 5-A ... LAGRANGE BEGINS THE POSTSEASON AT HOME AGAINST SULPHUR ...

WHILE BARBE PLAYS HOST TO DESTRAHEN ...

DERIDDER IS ON THE ROAD AT VANDEBILT ...

WASHINGTON-MARION IS AT HOME AGAINST NORTHWOOD ...

LEESVILLE IS ON THE ROAD AT HUNTINGTON ...

WHILE ST. LOUIS VISITS MINDEN ...

IN 3-A ... 19TH SEEDED IOWA MAKES THE LONG TRIP TO BOGALUSA ...

WHILE 6TH SEEDED CROWLEY HOSTS BUNKIE ...

IN 2-A ... OAKDALE PLAYS HOST TO SPRINGFIELD ...

DE-QUINCY IS ON THE ROAD AT ROSEPINE ...

PICKERING IS AT HOME TO FACE MANSFIELD ..

KINDER VISITS RED RIVER ...

WHILE SOUTH BEAUREGARD TRAVELS TO ST. THOMAS AQUINAS ...

IN 1-A ... HAMILTON CHRISTIAN IS AT ARCADIA ...

BASILE IS ON THE ROAD AT VERMILION CATHOLIC ...

WHILE ELTON PLAYS HOST TO ST. FREDERICK ...

IN CLASS B ... HATHAWAY PLAYS HOST TO CHOUDRANT ...

PITKIN VISITS GIBSLAND-COLEMAN ...

GRAND LAKE TRAVELS TO HORNBECK ...

LACASSINE OPENS UP AT AVOYSVILLE ...

AND SECOND SEEDED FAIRVIEW IS AT HOME AGAINST QUITMAN ...

AND IN CLASS C ... HACKBERRY VISITS EPPS ...

STARKS IS ON THE ROAD AT PHOENIX ...

WHILE ELIZABETH PLAYS HOST TO GEORGETOWN ...

ALL GAMES ARE SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY NIGHT ...